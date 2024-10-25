ICARE to host community problems assembly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ICARE, the coalition of local interfaith congregations across Jacksonville, will host an upcoming community problems assembly.

On Monday, October 28 at Christ the King Catholic Church, ICARE members will gather to discuss community problems to address, such as housing and homelessness, physical and mental health, and criminal justice.

The assembly will also recognize the efforts of JSO and Sheriff T.K. Waters, as violence and murder throughout the city have drastically decreased. ICARE encourages any interested parties to attend.

