Identity released of woman stabbed to death at Putnam County Dollar General

FRUITLAND, Fla. — Lemar Beasley, 54, was arrested Saturday evening after deputies said he stabbed Cheyenne Kastens, 36, to death outside a Dollar General in Fruitland.

Kastens was attacked near her car by. Putnam County sheriff said Beasley fled the scene prompting a 24-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

“Our prayers and deepest condolences are to the family and friends of Cheyenne Kastens,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach.

Witnesses reported that Kastens and Beasley were both in the Dollar General on Friday afternoon, but there was no known interaction between them inside the store, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Kastens was pronounced dead at the hospital after deputies performed CPR at the scene until paramedics arrived, the news release states.

A knife possibly used in the attack was recovered in the area. Beasley was found in a camper on Huntington Shortcut Road, where he was living, and was arrested, the news release states.

Beasley has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony that could result in the death penalty.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.