‘I’ll keep honoring her forever:’ Walk to raise awareness, end drunk driving held in SJC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dozens walked to raise awareness, funds and honor loved ones who have been killed by drunk drivers on Saturday.

Nancy Griffin was killed in March after she was on her way home in St. Johns County when deputies said a drunk and drugged driver crashed into her car. Her husband, Paul Griffin, worked with the non-profit, Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the fundraiser held at Trailmark.

From hummingbirds to baked goods, pictures of Nancy and everything she loved were set up at a booth. Many other victims who have lost their lives to drunk drivers had their photos placed throughout the walk as well.

Members from the St. Johns County DUI unit showed up to the walk and were out to support.

“Nancy, my wife, loved life so much. I can’t be with her anymore, she’s with me in spirit forever, I’ll keep honoring her forever,” Griffin said.

Nancy’s case is still going through the court system. The suspect accused in her death, Kelsey Herrin, is back in the St. Johns County jail after her bond was recently revoked.

Paul’s fundraiser link can be found here.

