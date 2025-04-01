‘I’m just so thankful’: Mother whose daughter died from fentanyl speaks out after recent drug busts

YULEE, Fla. — Northeast Florida residents can rest assured knowing that another suspected drug trafficker is off the streets.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 68-year-old Nathaniel James on an out-of-county warrant from Duval County for drug trafficking in Jacksonville.

James was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop on US Highway 1 in Callahan, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s being held on $1 million bond.

According to NCSO, James, also known as “Bo Dilley” and “Bo Didley,” is allegedly associated with the original drug trafficking organization known as “The Miami Boys.” That drug rung first emerged in the 1980s and operated throughout Florida and Georgia, where members allegedly played a significant role in illicit drug distribution.

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in October 2023,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post Tuesday. “The investigation established probable cause that James was involved in trafficking fentanyl (28 grams or more) and cocaine (200 grams or more).”

The investigation began after James allegedly sold narcotics to a confidential source in Jacksonville, the sheriff’s office said. “A subsequent controlled purchase tested positive for fentanyl,” the social media post states.

The news comes fewer than 36 hours after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in a fentanyl bust in Northwest Jacksonville, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 people and seized over 300 grams of fentanyl in an undercover drug bust investigators dubbed Operation Poison Control.

“I’m just so thankful and grateful for law enforcement and for what they’re doing to get these drugs off the streets,” said Keyla Morgan.

Keyla Morgan lost her daughter, Megan Whitaker to fentanyl in March of 2020.

“She was 29 and she had smoked a joint to go to sleep and she never woke up.”

The success of these drug busts leaves Keyla feeling very excited but urges parents to talk to their children.

“I hope parents can share with their children what happened and how careful they have to be today because of this infiltration,” said Morgan.

James had his first appearance Monday and is being held in the Nassau County Jail. He is facing one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of trafficking fentanyl out of Duval County.

