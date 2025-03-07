Inclement weather forecast moves The Amelia Concours d’Elegance up a day to Saturday

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Amelia Concours d’Elegance has been moved to Saturday due to anticipated inclement weather Sunday. The event, located at Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, is in its 30th year.

The Amelia Concours d’Elegance features more than 275 historically significant vehicles in more than 35 classes including Corvettes at Sebring, Alfa Romeos of the 1930s and Formula 1 Cars 1950-Present, according to its website.

“The decision to move The Amelia Concours d’Elegance event to Saturday due to anticipated inclement weather was not a decision we took lightly,” McKeel Hagerty CEO of Hagerty stated in a news release. “Our priority is to ensure our guests and participants can experience our Concours in a safe and an enjoyable atmosphere. We are excited to welcome our community of car lovers, guests and friends for another great event.”

