Increased security at First Coast High School after shots fired at Thursday night basketball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools said there is extra security at First Coast High School after there was a shooting at a basketball game Thursday night.

According to the letter sent to parents by DCPS, there was an argument in the campus parking lot after the game that escalated into shots being fired into a car. No one was hurt, but 4 people were detained by police.

In the letter, Principle Fluent said there is no threat to the campus, but the extra security is there out of an abundance of caution. Students had to be screened at the entrance to the school through the Evolve system, and the school is on “lockout” until the school day ends.

