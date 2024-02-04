Intuition Ale Works prepares for taproom opening after RISE Doro apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Intuition Ale Works has received encouraging news regarding the progress of the demolition at the RISE Doro apartment complex, paving the way for the potential opening of their taproom as soon as Sunday, February 4th.

The initial phases of the demolition have reportedly proven successful, prompting the team at Intuition Ale Works to anticipate welcoming customers back to their taproom. If all goes as planned, the taproom will resume its normal Sunday hours from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

In preparation for the reopening, the brewery has requested that all staff and customers utilize Lot X, situated on the south side of Bay St, for parking.

Additionally, to facilitate the ongoing demolition work, patrons are asked to refrain from parking on Lafayette (west side of the brewery) and APR (east side).

While emergency exits throughout the taproom and production area remain accessible, the brewery management has emphasized the importance of using only the main entrance located at the corner of APR and Bay for entry.

Intuition Ale Works has also announced plans to extend their operating hours into Monday, with doors opening at 3:00 p.m.

