Invest 93-L likely to strengthen into tropical storm moving toward Florida next week

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the disturbance over the western Caribbean, currently known as Invest 93-L, which has organized some from Friday night into Saturday morning.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:
- There is high confidence a developing tropical cyclone will be moving through the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the first half of next week. Current model guidance indicates the potential for a low-end hurricane to move into the FL Panhandle/Big Bend region and then over/near our area on Wednesday.
- A storm must develop first before the future location is narrowed down. Water temperatures in the Gulf are very warm and wind shear is forecast to become less of a problem early next week. These factors would support intensification.
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical system could directly affect much of Florida by midweek
- The current First Alert Forecast calls for at least some local impacts with some heavy rain, gusty winds, higher than normal tides, and perhaps isolated tornadoes on Wednesday.
- Stay tuned as specifics come into focus over the next several days. The next name is IDALIA (pronounced EE-DAL-YA).
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Caribbean disturbance headed for Gulf... Franklin over W. Atlantic
- Meanwhile, Franklin is strengthening but will stay well away from the United States. Still, swells and an elevated rip current risk will reach our shores Sunday through Tuesday.
- Several other areas are being watched in the Atlantic but none of those are currently threatening any land.
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️