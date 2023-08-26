Invest 93-L likely to strengthen into tropical storm moving toward Florida next week

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the disturbance over the western Caribbean, currently known as Invest 93-L, which has organized some from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:

There is high confidence a developing tropical cyclone will be moving through the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the first half of next week. Current model guidance indicates the potential for a low-end hurricane to move into the FL Panhandle/Big Bend region and then over/near our area on Wednesday.

A storm must develop first before the future location is narrowed down. Water temperatures in the Gulf are very warm and wind shear is forecast to become less of a problem early next week. These factors would support intensification.

The current First Alert Forecast calls for at least some local impacts with some heavy rain, gusty winds, higher than normal tides, and perhaps isolated tornadoes on Wednesday.

Stay tuned as specifics come into focus over the next several days. The next name is IDALIA (pronounced EE-DAL-YA).

Meanwhile, Franklin is strengthening but will stay well away from the United States. Still, swells and an elevated rip current risk will reach our shores Sunday through Tuesday.

Several other areas are being watched in the Atlantic but none of those are currently threatening any land.

