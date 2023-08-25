Tracking the Tropics: Tropical system could directly affect much of Florida by midweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking Franklin far to the east but the focus is on a disturbance over the Northwest Caribbean.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh provided the following updates Friday evening:

Franklin is still far to the east but is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend while over the Western Atlantic. Some waves to our coast with rip currents are expected late Sunday into Monday. More importantly -- a disturbance over the Northwest Caribbean is being monitored. This system may become Idalia by late in the weekend or early next week while moving into the Gulf of Mexico. No Florida or local impacts are expected through the weekend into Monday. The storm may directly affect much of Florida and Jacksonville by midweek -- anywhere from late Tuesday through Wednesday into early Thursday. There will be at least some changes in the forecast in the coming days.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics and update you throughout the weekend.

