FSCJ’s Manta Rays mascot needs your vote in national competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida State College Manta Rays need your help to win a national mascot contest.

The Manta Rays are in the top eight of the National Junior College Athletic Association Mascot Bracket Challenge.

In this contest, mascots compete by getting the most votes on social media. The mascot with the most votes in each round moves on.

People can vote for the Manta Rays starting Tuesday, February 24, at 1 p.m. and ending Wednesday, February 25, at 1 p.m.

To vote on Instagram, go to the @NJCAA page, tap the profile picture to see the Story, and choose the Manta Rays.

To vote on X, go to the @NJCAA page, find the pinned post for the contest, and pick the Manta Rays in the comments or poll.

