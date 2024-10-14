‘It just wasn’t real:’ Family of Jacksonville security guard speaks out following tragic death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — The family of Ronald Mathews speaks out for the first time following tragic death of security guard in Jacksonville shooting.

Ronald Matthews, a 28-year-old security guard, was killed in a shooting at an adult arcade in Jacksonville’s Paxon neighborhood on Thursday, October 3. For the first time since the tragedy, Ronald’s family spoke only to Action News Jax about the profound impact of his loss and the kind of person he was.

“It just wasn’t real,” said Jada Matthews, Ronald’s twin sister. “This tragedy was just gut-wrenching because of the type of person he was”.

Jada recounted the bond she shared with her brother.

“To me, he was my best friend. Growing up, we would be at the hip. We played sports together and just did everything together,” Jada said.

Jada also described Ronald as a protector; not only in his role as a security guard but in his everyday life.

“He’s tall, like 6’3”. People would be intimidated, but he’s very nice, sweet, and kind,”.

“[he was] Definitely a big brother to me, for sure,” Ronald’s cousin Joshua Shepard told Action News Jax. Shepard also shared his sadness and fond memories of Ronald.

“Very humble, lowkey, like to have fun, and goofy. That was the type of person he was to me,” Shepard said.

The family expressed their frustration about the senseless violence that took Ronald’s life.

“He didn’t deserve what he got,” Shepard said.

“He was just everything to me,” Jada said.

Police said that two masked and armed suspects entered the Dragon Arcade building and started shooting at the security guard. As of right now, no arrest has been made. If you have any information about this case, contact JSO.

As the family reflected on Ronald’s character, they described him as kind, hardworking, and dedicated.

