‘I’ve actually exhaled:' Mother of victim shot in Jacksonville Beach speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A sigh of relief for the family and friends of Matthew Swiger after the woman who pleaded guilty to murdering him was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Akiyah Price was convicted of shooting and killing the 25-year-old in Jacksonville Beach last year.

Matthew’s family told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir it has been a long 14 months to get to this point.

Now, they ask everyone to remember Matthew as the kind, loving man he was.

“Yesterday was the first time in so long I’ve actually exhaled. I’ve held strong for him for 14 months,” said Melissa Barnhill, Matthew’s mother.

However, they said they were frustrated with the sentencing. They said they believe the murder was premeditated, but they are relieved to finally have an answer.

“Akiya went home and got a gun. She was at home for six minutes and then went out looking for my son. It was a very planned situation,” said Melissa.

Akiya Price and Matthew Swiger were acquaintances.

Jax Beach Police said the shots were fired in the 100 block of 4th Avenue North near the pier. Officers found Matthew at the scene bleeding and later died at the scene.

“He ran into an apartment complex, which had no exit. He had to turn back around and when he did, he put his hand up. She shot him in the hand, and she shot him in the shoulder. It pierced his lungs which ultimately caused him to die.”

Matthew’s brother Jonathan Swiger agrees that Akiya Price should have been charged with first-degree murder. But for now, the family plans to enjoy the holidays in Matthew’s honor.

“Before all of this, I considered my life absolutely perfect. I have a good job and home. I had a great family and everything I wanted. Then boom, this happened.”

The family said they are sponsoring two families this Christmas in honor of Matthew Swiger.

Melissa Barnhill reiterates that she believes justice still has not been served. She remains hopeful that investigators will find any crucial evidence that may have slipped through the cracks.

