Jacksonville 6-year-old receives dream Walmart superhero shopping spree, surprise Disney trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six-year-old Cooper, a Jacksonville child battling a gastrointestinal disorder, was given a dream day filled with surprises on October 23, thanks to Dreams Come True and THE PLAYERS. When Cooper arrived at Walmart Supercenter off Collins Road, he was greeted by several superheroes who joined him as he filled his cart with toys and gifts for himself and his family.

But the day held another surprise: Cooper and his family were gifted a week-long trip to Orlando to fulfill his official Disney Dream. In just a few days, they’ll head to Orlando for a stay at Give Kids The World Village, complete with tickets to all the major theme parks.

Dreams Come True, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit, has fulfilled the dreams of over 4,900 children facing life-threatening illnesses since its founding in 1984. Cooper’s dream is sponsored by THE PLAYERS, one of the organization’s longest-standing supporters, making this day even more magical for a boy who has faced tremendous challenges.

