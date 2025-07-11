Jacksonville-based CSX lays off 125 managers in company-wide restructuring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville-based transportation and railroad service company CSX recently laid off approximately 125 management employees.

CSX says the affected workers are from across its 26-state network of 23,000 employees.

However, 77 of those impacted — more than half — worked in Jacksonville. The city is home to approximately 2000 CSX employees.

The company said the decision was made as part of a management restructuring.

“The decision reflects the company’s commitment to aligning resources with business needs and will help ensure that CSX continues to deliver for all of our stakeholders.”

Impacted employees will be provided with “robust support” during the transition, according to CSX, including competitive severance.

