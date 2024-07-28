Jacksonville Beach lifeguards place in lifesaving competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach lifeguards won third place in the Southeast Atlantic Lifesaving Association (SALA) Regional Competition.

During the event, lifeguards had to exhibit the skills and athleticism to save lives.

The Jacksonville Beach team competed in the large beach category.

It had 16 teams spanning from Virginia to Northeast Florida.

The team took home third overall and landed on the podium in several other events.

