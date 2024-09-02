Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue urging safety as hundreds enjoy Labor Day at the beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As hundreds of people hit the beach on Labor Day, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue is making sure everyone is staying safe.

“We will be increasing our vehicle patrols throughout the day to ensure a good overwatch of all bathers and beachgoers,” said Maxwell Ervanian with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue.

Red flags are flying on Monday, indicating to those that ocean conditions are dangerous.

Lifeguards said there were a couple of water rescues throughout the Labor Day weekend, starting Friday.

And if you do see a swimmer in distress, this is what they want you to know.

“Never attempt to self-rescue someone who is in distress if you are not trained to do so,” said Ervanian.

Action News Jax caught up with some beachgoers to see how they are spending the day.

“We are probably going to go cook out later and hang out with some friends and family,” said Haley Stevens.

“Just hanging out with the kids, building some sandcastles, and enjoying the waves,” said Carmelo Gonzalez.

