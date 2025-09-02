Jacksonville car dealership owner, salesman arrested in alleged $1M fraud scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men connected to a Jacksonville car dealership are facing felony charges in what investigators call a nearly $1 million organized fraud scheme.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Vladimir Anguelov Rangelov, 48, owner of Bul Auto Sales dba Karma Jacksonville, and Igor David Westerman, 28, a lead salesman, were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit.

Police say the men took payments for luxury vehicles, including a 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, a 1994 Porsche 911, and a 2022 McLaren 720S, without transferring proper titles or registration.

Some buyers told investigators they wired money through Bring a Trailer auctions or directly to the dealership.

One victim reported paying $235,000 for a Corvette. Another wired nearly $92,000 for a Range Rover. A third said he sent $211,000 for a McLaren 720S. In total, investigators say victims lost almost $1 million.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police also say Rangelov entered into a $300,000 loan agreement tied to the purchase of a Rolls-Royce, but that deal never materialized.

When buyers tried to contact the dealership, they learned the business had closed. Attorneys later confirmed the dealership was bankrupt.

Rangelov is charged with dealing in stolen property by use of the internet, organized fraud, and obtaining a motor vehicle with intent to defraud.

He was booked on a bond of more than $125,000 and must wear a GPS monitor if released.

Westerman faces similar fraud and stolen property charges, with his bond set at $70,000.

JSO says the case involved nine separate victims between late 2024 and mid-2025.

Court records show both men are scheduled for hearings in the coming weeks.

Action News Jax has been following this story since June:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.