Jacksonville Civic Council announces CEO and President to lead next chapter of community development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Civic Council (JCC) has announced the appointment of Dennis Whittle, MPA, as the new CEO and president, effective September, marking a significant step in the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve public policy and communities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The JCC, an influential entity dedicated to molding Jacksonville’s destiny as a prominent national and international metropolis with a thriving economy, vibrant cultural institutions, and an exceptional quality of life, is entrusting Whittle with steering this vision into reality.

“Dennis is an excellent choice to lead the JCC now and into the future,” proclaimed Eric Mann, Chair of the JCC Board. “He will be responsible for leading the JCC through implementation of the organization’s recently adopted strategic plan which will continue to strengthen and expand JCC’s impact in our community.”

Bringing to bear his diverse experience as a founder and CEO of multiple groundbreaking organizations in international aid, philanthropy, and public sector feedback mechanisms, along with his work in experiential education, Whittle is well-versed in the complexities of modern leadership.

He has also advised corporations, foundations, and governmental bodies to strive to maintain global leadership amidst a rapidly changing world. With over 15 years of involvement in public policy, economic advancement, and management of substantial public investment projects across various sectors, coupled with nearly four decades of immersion in the realm of global business and economics, Whittle’s competency is indisputable.

“The history of this organization along with its value to our community are what drew me to this role,” said Mr. Whittle. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to put my skills to work in resolving the issues facing our city through problem-solving and advocacy.”

The process that led to Whittle’s appointment began with the Jacksonville Civic Council Board of Directors establishing a search committee, which engaged Kittleman & Associates to initiate a nationwide quest for the most fitting candidate in March 2023. Over 60 highly qualified leaders were considered during the search. Following a comprehensive selection and interview procedure, Whittle emerged as the standout choice to lead the JCC. His approval by the board was unanimous and resolute during the August board meeting.

Chairman of the Board Eric Mann led the JCC’s search committee, consisting of distinguished figures from the nonprofit and business sectors: Henry Brown, Emily Dawkins, Marty Fiorentino, Fred Franklin, Kevin Hyde, Cindy Stover, and Dave Sweeney.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

During the search, the interim CEO and president Anne Miller, who succeeded in guiding the organization after her predecessor’s departure in December 2022, also participated in the final candidate assessments.

Established in 2010, the Civic Council unites leaders from nonprofit, business, education, and healthcare domains, channeling their collective expertise to enhance Jacksonville’s stature. Comprising over 70 organizations, the JCC formulates evidence-based strategies to tackle challenges that others might hesitate to confront. The ultimate objective is to address present needs while constructing a future marked by prosperity and triumph.

The Jacksonville Civic Council, a non-partisan assembly of distinguished business magnates, operates with the objective of finding resolutions to community issues through meticulous study, solution proposals, advocacy for change, and allocation of resources and support. The core mission of the JCC is to cultivate a financially prudent, economically dynamic, thriving community that opens doors to opportunities for all its inhabitants.

To learn more, visit www.jaxcivicouncil.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.