Jacksonville Dance Theatre holding Summer Dance Intensive for dancers age 16 and up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is open for the Jacksonville Dance Theatre’s Summer Dance Intensive.

The Intensive is for dancers ages 16 and up and will be held from July 27 -31.

Registration costs $550 per person and payment is due by June 15.

Limited scholarships are available for those who need financial assistance. To learn more and apply, click here.

To learn more about the program and register, click here.

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