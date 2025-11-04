Jacksonville DoorDash driver says his car was stolen and seriously damaged in a police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville delivery driver is now assessing the damage to his car after he said it was stolen and involved in a police chase over the weekend.

It started as a typical DoorDash run on Saturday night.

Ethan Farrell said he picked up an order to be delivered at an apartment complex on West 26th Street. He said that the order had special delivery instructions.

“Those instructions stated to take the food around back because the front door couldn’t be opened,” said Farrell.

Farrell said he left his car running, but he had his keys with him and by the time he came back to where he parked his car, it was gone.

“The first thing I did was call the police and try to get somebody out here as fast as I can,” Farrell said.

About an hour later, officers told him his car was involved in a high-speed chase.

Police said that the stolen car crashed into an officer’s vehicle and hit a building before a teen and other suspects ditched the car.

JSO said the teen inside the car was ordered to stop reaching in his pants and did not comply, and that is when the officer shot him multiple times.

“We were able to kind of hear and kind of see what was going on because everything happened maybe four streets down from where my car was stolen from,” said Farrell.

Now, as Farrell is left with a totaled car, he has a warning for other delivery drivers.

“Double check and do everything you think you need to do to make sure your car is secure,” Farrell said.

