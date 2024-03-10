Jacksonville FC announces 2024 summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attention all young soccer enthusiasts! Get ready for an action-packed summer with Jacksonville FC’s 2024 Summer Camps.

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced player, their expert coaches are ready to inspire and develop players of all levels.

Join the team for skill-building, teamwork, and tons of fun on the field. Our camps offer the perfect mix of technique drills, friendly matches, and exciting challenges to foster individual growth and a passion for the game.

Create lasting memories and make new friends in a supportive and inclusive environment. Don’t miss out on the ultimate soccer experience!

Spaces are filling up fast, so secure your spot today by registering at www.jfcsoccer.com/2024-summer-camps. Hurry, and don’t miss your chance to be a part of an amazing summer with Jacksonville FC!

SESSION I

- Dates: Monday, June 3rd - Friday, June 7th

- Location: Patton Park

- Participants: Boys & Girls

- Ages: 2017 (Rising U8) to 2012 (Rising U13)

- Full Day: $300 (9am - 3pm)

- Half Day: $180 (9am - 12pm)

SESSION II

- Dates: Monday, June 10th - Friday, June 14th

- Location: Patton Park

- Participants: Boys & Girls

- Ages: 2017 (Rising U8) to 2012 (Rising U13)

- Full Day: $300 (9am - 3pm)

- Half Day: $180 (9am - 12pm)

SESSION III

- Dates: Monday, June 24th - Friday, June 28th

- Location: Patton Park

- Participants: Boys & Girls

- Ages: 2017 (Rising U8) to 2012 (Rising U13)

- Full Day: $300 (9am - 3pm)

- Half Day: $180 (9am - 12pm)

SESSION IV

- Dates: Monday, July 8th - Friday, July 12th

- Location: Patton Park

- Participants: Boys & Girls

- Ages: 2017 (Rising U8) to 2012 (Rising U13)

- Full Day: $300 (9am - 3pm)

- Half Day: $180 (9am - 12pm)

