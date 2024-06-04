Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responding to house fire in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in East Arlington.

JFRD said the fire is happening in the 12200 block of Beaver Run Drive, which is near Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road.

Action News Jax has a crew on scene and learned that the fire affected the back of the home, including the deck.

Five people were displaced as a result of the fire and one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, Action News Jax was told at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.