Jacksonville Housing Authority poised to appoint Roslyn Mixon-Phillips as interim CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) is poised to appoint an interim CEO.

Action News Jax Investigates has been telling you about issues inside JHA and changes in leadership for months.

The board reached a consensus to name Roslyn Mixon-Phillips. She was an executive with the Jacksonville Economic Development Commission, and worked for the city from 1984 to 2011, rising to the position of Chief Community Officer.

The JHA Board will formally vote on her appointment on Aug. 16.

We told you last week that JHA’s acting CEO Vanessa Dunn will resign on Aug. 30 in the wake of employee complaints.

Action News Jax has reported about issues at the Jacksonville Housing Authority going back to 2023. This includes the resignations of numerous board members as well as former CEO Dwayne Alexander. He claimed he was forced out by the mayor’s office.

There have also been at least three Inspector General investigations.

