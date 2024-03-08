Jacksonville Humane Society explains ‘what to do’ during kitten season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kitten season is the time of the year when cats go into heat and give birth to kittens.

In 2023, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and the City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services combined, took in 5,203 kittens under the age of five months.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One of the most important tips for people looking to help newborn kittens is not to “kitnap.” This is the act of taking a kitten away from its mother at its most fragile time of life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Underage kittens are the most fragile population in shelters and require extra time, labor, and resources that are not always available,” JHS said. “When underage kittens arrive at the shelter, they most often need to go into a foster home the very same day, putting an extra strain on staff and volunteers.”

Instead of “kitnapping,” JHS and other animal rescue organizations ask the public to not act on instinct and follow these guidelines:

Watch and wait: The mother cat is likely nearby. A kitten’s best chance at survival is to stay with its mother. It may take a few hours for her to return. (Check the age guide provided to determine the best option for the kittens.)

The mother cat is likely nearby. A kitten’s best chance at survival is to stay with its mother. It may take a few hours for her to return. (Check the age guide provided to determine the best option for the kittens.) If mom returns: Provide support (food, water, shelter) as needed and when the kittens are 8 weeks old, get mom and kittens spayed/neutered and find them homes.

Provide support (food, water, shelter) as needed and when the kittens are 8 weeks old, get mom and kittens spayed/neutered and find them homes. If mom does not return: A home is a better option than the shelter. JHS can provide coaching on care instructions and help support your efforts to find the kittens’ new homes once they are ready.

A home is a better option than the shelter. JHS can provide coaching on care instructions and help support your efforts to find the kittens’ new homes once they are ready. If kittens are experiencing a true medical emergency, such as struggling to breathe, open wounds, or are visibly underweight, ACPS can be reached via 904-630-2489, myjax.custhelp.com or the MyJax app.

“If we can share the ‘Don’t Kitnap Kittens’ message throughout our community, we can collectively do what is best for these little ones and keep them with their mother cat,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO said. “Together, we can save countless lives this kitten season in Jacksonville!”

READ: ‘You could hear the stress:’ Nearly 60 dogs saved during raid in Jacksonville

JHS, ACPS, and First Coast No More Homeless Pets are asking for the community’s support to follow these guidelines.

For more information, please visit jaxhumane.org/kittenhelp.

Found kittens? Don't Kit-Nap. (Jacksonville Humane Society)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.