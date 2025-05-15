Jacksonville Humane Society is looking for temporary foster volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is inviting the public to come to their shelter at 8464 Beach Boulevard and become a temporary foster parent.

After taking in 531 kittens, 443 of them in the last 30 days, JHS needs help with taking care of these kittens for some time, until they are ready to be adopted.

JHS said they will provide foster parents with necessary training and supplies.

The kittens will need a temporary home to be raised in until they are 8 weeks old.

JHS takes care of cats of all ages, but some of them come in at an early age, where they are required to be fed by hand.

Once they are at the right age and weight, they can be returned to the shelter for spaying/neutering and eventually find a new home.

Those who can’t provide a home but still want to help are invited to give donations to JHS.

For more information, visit JaxHumane.org/foster

