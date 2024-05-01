Jacksonville Humane Society reducing adoption fees through May 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is reducing adoption fees on all available pets to $25 through May 15.

It’s joining more than 380 other shelters nationwide participating in the Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

During the December 2023 Empty the Shelters adoption event, 260 pets were adopted from JHS, according to a news release.

All pets at JHS are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.

JHS reminds you that additional fees like city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

You can view all adoptable JHS pets here.

