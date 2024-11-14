Jacksonville Jaguars have the most expensive NFL jerseys, study finds

A new study shows that the Jacksonville Jaguars have the most expensive jerseys across the entirety of the NFL.

Sports betting experts and lineups investigated which NFL teams have the most expensive jerseys. They calculated the average price of a team jersey based on the 50 most popular product listings according to the official online NFL shop.

Below is the top 5 average jersey price breakdown:

Jacksonville Jaguars - $167.99 New York Giants - $158.85 Detroit Lions - $156.91 Tennessee Titans - $154.49 Washington Commanders - $154.05

Patrick Monnin, Managing Editor of Lineups, said the following:

“There are many choices to be made when buying a jersey. Whose name do you want on the back? Do you want a home or away jersey? Whichever you decide, most NFL jerseys will set you back quite a bit. Hopefully, this study can give you an idea of how much you will need to buy one.”

