Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little now owns top two longest field goals in NFL history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little kicked a 67-yard field goal at the end of the first half of the team’s route of the Tennessee Titians on Sunday.

The boot gave him the two longest kicks in NFL history in the same season. Little set the record with a 68-yarder at the Las Vegas Raiders in early November. Little also drilled a 70-yarder in the preseason which doesn’t count towards the league’s records.

Here’s a list of the longest field goals in NFL history

68 yards

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2025.

67 yards

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 2026.

66 yards

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions, 2021.

65 yards

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens, 2024.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2025.

64 yards

Matt Prater, Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans, 2013.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2025.

63 yards

Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions, 1970.

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1998.

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 2011.

David Akers, San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, 2012.

Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 2018.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2019.

Joey Slye, New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2024.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, 2025.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2025.

