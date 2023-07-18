Local

Jacksonville Jaguars new training facility officially opens Tuesday

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

Jaguars' Miller Electric Performance Center nearing completion The Jacksonville Jaguars have been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at Miller Electric Center, its new practice facility that is nearing completion. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

The Jacksonville Jaguars will celebrate the grand opening of the Miller Electric Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m.

A public-private partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the $120 million Miller Electric Center is a state of the art 125,000 square-foot facility that will house the team’s football operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room.

It will include two full-size grass practice fields and one indoor field, along with shaded public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.

Training Camp starts Friday, July 21st for rookies, first-year players, and veterans recovering from injuries. The rest of the team will report Tuesday, July 25th.







April Davis

April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

April Davis is WOKV’s News Director and Morning Co-anchor of Jacksonville’s Morning News on News 104.5. April joined WOKV in 2023 after more than 20 years as a reporter, anchor and manager at TV and radio stations in Alaska, Alabama, the Carolinas, Colorado, and Georgia.

Most Read