Jacksonville Jaguars new training facility officially opens Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars will celebrate the grand opening of the Miller Electric Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m.

A public-private partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, the $120 million Miller Electric Center is a state of the art 125,000 square-foot facility that will house the team’s football operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room.

It will include two full-size grass practice fields and one indoor field, along with shaded public viewing stands, concession areas and a team store.

Training Camp starts Friday, July 21st for rookies, first-year players, and veterans recovering from injuries. The rest of the team will report Tuesday, July 25th.























