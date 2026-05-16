Jacksonville leaders and teens team up to discuss teen takeovers and solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Jacksonville leaders teamed up with teens as a response to teen takeovers. This comes as students are preparing to be out of school for the summer.

The common theme of the town hall-style panel was to find ways for students to stay safe and understand teenagers in the community.

“Initially, I didn’t think it was a bad thing until all of the crime and the shooting started; that’s what made it bad,” said Delores Beamon. She is the area director for Young Life, a local faith-based youth organization.

She says what the takeovers have turned into is alarming.

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“We just have to make sure that they understand what it means when the crime comes in,” Beamon said.

So, she and several other pastors and Jacksonville leaders organized the town hall to meet them where they are. They want to figure out how leaders like herself can help them come together in a safe way.

A panel of teens from several high schools across the district gave attendees a better idea of what they face daily.

“Teens deserve to have a voice,” said Ciara Hoey, an Englewood High School junior and student leader.

She says she also wants her peers to find more positive ways to get together.

“More so like teen bonding moments instead. Not taking over something but inviting each other and having fun but keeping it safe,” Hoey said.

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Beamon and several Jacksonville leaders today hope that after the event, students will find value in speaking up about how the community can step in.

“Bridging a gap of you know, they do hear us,” Beamon said.

Representatives from Mayor Donna Deegan’s office were also present.

The Teen Hope Weekend will continue Saturday with an entrepreneur day for students and businesses to get exposure, and end Sunday back at Bethel Baptist Church.

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