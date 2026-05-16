Florida Mission of Mercy provides free dental care to Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Dental Association Foundation is midway through its 11th Florida Mission of Mercy event, providing free professional dental care to an estimated 1,800 patients at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The event concludes Saturday.

The event offers services on a first-come, first-served basis. A ticketing system allows patients to check in on-site and receive a designated return time for care. Doors open at 7 a.m.

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The FDA Foundation launched the annual event to give patients relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease at no cost. Each year, the event rotates to a different Florida city. Previous events in Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tallahassee, West Palm Beach, Lakeland and Daytona Beach have collectively served more than 17,000 patients with donated dental care valued at approximately $19 million.

This year’s event also incorporated a Veterans First initiative Thursday, giving local veterans the opportunity to pre-register for priority care.

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To extend the event’s impact beyond this weekend, the 2026 Florida Mission of Mercy will provide grant funding to four local nonprofit dental clinics: Barnabas Center, Clay County Dental Clinic, Sulzbacher Center and Wildflower Healthcare.

In addition to dental care, patients will receive oral health education during the event.

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