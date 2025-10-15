Jacksonville launches new entrepreneurship program for people with disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched an Entrepreneurship Program for Individuals with Disabilities.

This initiative, announced on October 14, aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with disabilities by providing education, mentorship, and access to essential business resources. The program recently celebrated the graduation of eight individuals.

“We are well on our way to becoming the Small Business Capital of the Southeast, and this groundbreaking new program is another exciting step towards that goal,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “I’m grateful to all the partners that are making entrepreneurship possible for everyone in our inclusive community.”

The program is hosted at FSCJ’s Downtown Campus. The curriculum covers business planning, financial literacy, branding and marketing, government procurement pathways, and certification preparation.

Support for participants includes one-on-one coaching, peer cohort networking, and direct access to local small-business financing partners. Graduates receive a certificate that enhances their job opportunities.

“Entrepreneurship is an inclusive social science, and this program ensures that individuals with disabilities are empowered to be entrepreneurial leaders within the community,” said Gregory Grant, EBO/JSEB Administrator, City of Jacksonville.

Dr. Cedrick Gibson, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship at FSCJ, added, “This program reflects FSCJ’s commitment to aiding in developing creative educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial community in Jacksonville.”

The program’s launch coincides with National Disability Employment Month, celebrated annually in October. Kara Tucker, Chief of Disabled Services, City of Jacksonville, stated, “The Entrepreneurship Program is about igniting potential and breaking down barriers. With FSCJ’s hosting support and the strategic guidance of the Mayor’s Disability Council, we’re ensuring that entrepreneurial success is achievable for every resident—regardless of ability.”

Click here for the application form.

