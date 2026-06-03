Orange Park police chief retires after 28 years with city

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Chief Randy Case has retired. The police department made the announcement on it’s Facebook page Tuesday stating that Case worked for the city for 28 years serving with “integrity and dedicated professionalism,” the post states.

“On behalf of the men and women of this department and the community we serve, we want to say thank you Chief Case for your friendship, your guidance, and your unwavering commitment,” the post states.

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