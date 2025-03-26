Jacksonville man accused of possessing videos showing the sexual abuse of children, animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zachary Maner was booked into Duval County jail Wednesday on 14 charges, including possession of child pornography and sexual activities involving animals.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at a home on Chandler Oaks Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside. This comes after a 2-year investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, prompted by several reports made on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

According to the report, the home was searched by officers last May, and 11 separate files containing sexual images of children were seized in addition to the one showing animal sexual abuse. In addition, Maner has been charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and soliciting a child online. Investigators said that many of the files were transmitted on or connected to his use of the messaging applications Discord and Telegram.

His bond has been set at $1,100,042 and he’s set to appear in court again for arraignment on January 30th.

