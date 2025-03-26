JSO burglary call turns into major drug, weapons bust, arrest, nearly 200 pounds of marijuana seized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies responding to home for a reported burglary ended up arresting the resident in a major drug bust. Police were called to a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Staffordshire Drive E. Officers arrived and saw a second floor window busted out in the back of the home, a Jacksonville police incident report states. Officers made contact with the man who made the call. He said he’s the brother of the man who lives at the home, the report states.

The officer was standing with the man when he called Sean Reed, the resident of the home, the report states. Reed stated that no one should be in the home and gave officers permission to go inside, the report states.

“While inside the residence, I observed a large amount of marijuana in a bag on the stove in plain view,” the officer stated in the report. “I then located another large amount of marijuana in an upstairs bedroom that was well over 50 lbs. in plain view.”

A search warrant was obtained and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tact Team arrived at the home to investigate. While searching the home, officer found the following:

Seven firearms

167 pounds of marijuana

37.3 pounds of edibles

120.4 grams of marijuana oil

$7,660 in cash

$10,000 in jewelry

Reed, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges including trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent use, manufacture drug paraphernalia.

