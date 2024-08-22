Jacksonville woman dead after crash on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 35-year-old woman from Jacksonville is dead after hitting multiple cars while riding a motorcycle.

The crash happened on Arlington Expressway around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman on the motorcycle was driving westbound at “a high rate of speed.” The incident report says she “failed to safely negotiate a curve” and ran into a pickup truck.

The motorcycle then hit the concrete median barrier. The motorcycle and rider traveled over the median into the eastbound lanes, then hit two more cars.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

