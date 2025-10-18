Jacksonville man gets probation after pleading guilty to battery on officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walter Brown, who was accused of battery on a law enforcement officer, pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, officials said.

Brown’s charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication were dropped as part of the plea deal.

The case drew attention after similar incidents during the annual Georgia-Florida football game brought law enforcement practices under the spotlight.

Authorities say Brown will remain under probation supervision and must meet certain conditions set by the court.

No further details were released about the terms of his probation.

