Jacksonville sheriff will show body cam footage from officers’ use of force at Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, it will be releasing information on videos of officers’ use of force during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday.

Action News Jax told you this weekend about several videos on social media that showed two incidents in which JSO officers used force when dealing with fans. The officers were recorded throwing punches and using tasers.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will be addressing the community at 5 p.m. with the findings from JSO’s Professional Standards Division.

“The information being released will include body-worn camera footage, relevant context and facts for each situation, and the status of the administrative reviews,” JSO said in a social media post on Monday morning.

In addition to Waters’ address, JSO said the videos and other evidence will be posted on JSO social media channels at 5 p.m.

