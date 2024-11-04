JSO, Mayor Deegan responds to viral videos of officers involved in fights at the GA/FL game

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to videos being circulated on social media showing what appears to be officers fighting with fans at the Georgia-Florida game at EverBank Stadium.

Action News Jax brought you the story as breaking news on Saturday night.

There appear to be two separate incidents.

In one incident, the video shows a fan being tazed and hit by an officer.

The man who recorded the video told us it happened just before halftime. JSO was questioning the man about his ticket.

About a minute into the video, you can see JSO tackle the man. His face was bloody as he was arrested.

Video of the second incident was posted to “X”. It shows two officers throwing punches at two separate fans. The video is just a clip and does not offer any context of what led to the use of force.

Both videos have caused a viral outrage on social media.

Action News Jax received a statement from JSO, stating the following:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of videos circulating from the Florida-Georgia football game. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all the facts are known and the reviews have been completed.

On Sunday morning, we received this statement from Mayor Deegan:

“I’m aware of several disturbing videos circulating from yesterday’s game. I have spoken to Sheriff Waters and the incidents are under investigation. We are awaiting the outcome of that investigation.”

