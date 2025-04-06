Voters’ Guide: Super Tuesday elections in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Super Tuesday elections will be held in parts of Clay County on April 8th.

People within the limits of Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights will be able to vote on the future of their cities.

Below is each ballot measure, as well as voting locations and times.

Green Cove Springs

City Council, Seat 5: Voters have a choice between Dave Daigle and Darren Stutts .

Voters have a choice between and Charter Amendment No. 1: Increasing compensation for City Council Members: If passed, salaries for city council members will increase from 6,000 to 7,200 annually. The mayor’s monthly extra salary would increase from $100 to $120.

If passed, salaries for city council members will increase from 6,000 to 7,200 annually. The mayor’s monthly extra salary would increase from $100 to $120. Charter Amendment No. 2: Increase budgeted spending authority of City Manager from $25,000 to $50,000: If passed, the City Manager will have more control over budget spending.

If passed, the City Manager will have more control over budget spending. Charter Amendment No. 3: Allowing the City Manager the authority to issue a local state of emergency declaration: If passed, the City Manager’s power will increase, allowing them to declare a local state of emergency during events like natural disasters and riots.

If passed, the City Manager’s power will increase, allowing them to declare a local state of emergency during events like natural disasters and riots. Charter Amendment No. 4: Allowing the City Attorney to have an office and residence outside of the City limits: If passed, the City Attorney will not be required to live in or have an office within Green Cove Springs.

If passed, the City Attorney will not be required to live in or have an office within Green Cove Springs. Charter Amendment No. 5: Requiring review of City Charter to be made at least every ten (10) years: If passed, it would extend the current requirement of charter review from every five years to every ten years.

Registered voters can do so at Green Cove Springs City Hall from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Election Day.

For anyone with vote-by-mail ballots, they must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 P.M. Tuesday. A Secure Ballot Intake Station is available inside the Elections Office during regular business hours (M-F, 8:30-4:30).

Keystone Heights

City Council, Seat 2: Voters have a choice between incumbent Christine “Chris” Thompson and Dave Welch.

Registered voters can do so at Keystone Heights City Hall from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Election Day.

For anyone with vote-by-mail ballots, they must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 P.M. Tuesday. A Secure Ballot Intake Station is available inside the Elections Office during regular business hours (M-F, 8:30-4:30).

View sample ballots for both elections by clicking here.

