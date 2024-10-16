Jacksonville Mayor gets backlash from local leaders over immigration comments on London radio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Jacksonville officials are calling on Mayor Donna Deegan to apologize after comments made in an interview with Times Radio.

Deegan is currently in London on business, but is also speaking out on the presidential race and former President Donald Trump’s proposed immigration policies.

Just last week in Colorado, Trump said, “We will send elite squads of ICE border patrol and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country.“

Deegan agreed that there are problems with the immigration system, and a “tough border law” should be passed, and then had this to say:

“To put people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation, to round them out of the country doesn’t seem to me to be a very American thing to do,” she said.

"It's a concentration of people that are in a camp."



Trump's proposed immigration policies "amounts to" a "concentration camp type situation", says Mayor of Jacksonville, @DonnaDeegan #TimesRadio | @JPonpolitics pic.twitter.com/TC6hPprhoB — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 15, 2024

Those words were heard here at home with mixed reactions. Republican City Councilman Ron Salem released a statement Wednesday, demanding an apology from the Mayor.

“Words matter. In my home and all over the globe, the phrase concentration camp has one meaning. Some of the darkest days in our world’s history that will plague history books for centuries. Comparing illegal immigration policies to the mass annihilation of our Jewish brothers and sisters is grossly inappropriate and should be apologized for.”

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters also came out against the mayor’s comments and an endorsement of Trump. Here is the statement he released:

“Mayor Deegan’s statement to The Times (London) regarding President Trump’s border and immigration policy are shocking and reckless. As the Sheriff of Jacksonville, it is disappointing to see our Mayor equate a commonsense immigration policy with one of the most horrific atrocities of the 20th century.

“Here are the facts: Kamala Harris, who Deegan supports, has allowed a wide-open border and millions of illegal crossings. Along with a surge of violent criminals, fentanyl has poured into our country and poisoned our communities.

“This year alone, our officers have seized nearly 15 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill over 7 Million Americans and since Harris took office, JSO officers have responded to 970 fentanyl related deaths. Something must be done. Only President Donald J. Trump can secure our border and restore safety, security, and economic prosperity to the American people.

“The people of Jacksonville expect more from our Mayor than knee-jerk responses about President Trump’s policies. It is downright shameful.”

In a statement to Action News Jax, Deegan doubled down on her comments:

“When you flat out call a group of human beings animals and say they are poisoning the blood of our country, then promise to round the up in detention camps, what would lead anyone to believe they’d be treated humanely? The inevitable human rights abuses that would come are un-American and go against our country’s values.”

Action News Jax continues to get reactions from local leaders and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

