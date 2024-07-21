Local

Jacksonville mayor, politicians react to President Biden dropping out of the 2024 race

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Election 2024 Biden Drops Out FILE - President Joe Biden walks on stage before speaking in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024.President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) (David Becker/AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Politicians are reacting after President Joe Biden announced that he has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race and will not seek re-election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

Below is the statement posted on social media.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement:

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Republican nominee Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social:

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Former President Bill Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamla Harris.

Former President Barack Obama called Biden a “patriot of the highest order.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling for Biden to step down.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden.

State and local politicians are also starting to weigh in on social media.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

Florida Democrats Chairwoman Nikki Fried (D)

Florida Senator Rick Scott (R)

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D)

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida’s Fourth Congressional District)

Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Florida’s Thirteenth Congressional District)

Duval County Democratic Party

Republican Party of Duval County

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia’s First Congressional District)

This is a developing story.

