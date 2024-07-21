Jacksonville mayor, politicians react to President Biden dropping out of the 2024 race

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Politicians are reacting after President Joe Biden announced that he has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race and will not seek re-election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

Below is the statement posted on social media.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement:

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Republican nominee Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social:

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Former President Bill Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamla Harris.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Former President Barack Obama called Biden a “patriot of the highest order.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling for Biden to step down.

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden.

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

State and local politicians are also starting to weigh in on social media.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.



She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.



Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024

Florida Democrats Chairwoman Nikki Fried (D)

Thank you @POTUS. Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful. Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 21, 2024

Florida Senator Rick Scott (R)

Let me be clear, if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today.



Read my full statement👇https://t.co/Ktlx4Z6b02 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 21, 2024

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D)

President @JoeBiden has always put the country first as he did today.



I’m grateful for his transformational leadership and for his belief and investment in Jacksonville. Vice President @KamalaHarris has my full support as the Democratic nominee and our next President. https://t.co/UUrVpTtW6O — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) July 21, 2024

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida’s Fourth Congressional District)

Though President Biden recognized his political career was going to end in November at the ballot box, forgoing a re-election bid is not enough. His long service to the country must also end, due to his inability to fulfill his oath of office. “To the best of my ability,” in… — Aaron Bean (@AaronPBean) July 21, 2024

Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Florida’s Thirteenth Congressional District)

Duval County Democratic Party

Thank you President @JoeBiden. You will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in American history. pic.twitter.com/KYe5la71XT — Duval County Democratic Party (@DuvalDEC) July 21, 2024

Republican Party of Duval County

After three and a half years of failure and continued national embarrassments, Joe Biden has decided to not run for a second term.



Joe Biden's "selfless" act of not running for re-election is actually one of the more selfish political actions in American History. The Democrat… — Republican Party of Duval County (@DuvalGOP) July 21, 2024

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia’s First Congressional District)

My statement on President Biden announcing that he will not run for reelection: pic.twitter.com/Lgz8mPmjOI — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 21, 2024

This is a developing story.

