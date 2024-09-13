Jacksonville officer hurt after woman crashes into cruiser while under the influence, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Community Service Officer was hurt Tuesday morning after Shannen Crampton crashed into the police cruiser.

According to JSO, the officer was working a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard when the accident happened.

Another CSO watched Crampton’s car ride on a curb before crashing into the back of the police cruiser, according to the arrest report.

When Crampton got out of her car, “she could not maintain her balance... [and] was swaying while standing in place.”

In a Facebook post, JSO says Crampton told investigators she had taken prescription medication, had double vision, and shouldn’t have been driving.

She was arrested for driving under the influence and causing property damage and injury while doing so.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

