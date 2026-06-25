Jacksonville officer-involved shooting: New video and information released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released new information and video from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Kline Road June 7.

Kiyan Atkinson, who JSO says is transitioning from female to male, was shot by officers June 7 after authorities say he pointed a gun at officers and fired at them during a domestic dispute call.

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Officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the suspect’s grandparents, who said Atkinson, who lived in a shed on the property, had come outside and threatened the grandfather with a handgun.

Officers located Atkinson inside the shed at the back of the property and identified themselves, giving loud verbal commands for him to come out.

When Atkinson came outside, he argued loudly with officers and repeatedly reached for his jacket pocket. Atkinson also made statements threatening to shoot first, according to the sheriff’s office.

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At one point, Atkinson ran from the backyard toward the street while pointing his gun, JSO said. Once on the street, officers again gave loud verbal commands for him to get on the ground, but he did not comply.

An officer then deployed a taser, striking Atkinson.

Atkinson was able to pull out his gun and fire a round at officers. Officers Iezzi and Lenn returned fire, striking Atkinson multiple times, JSO said.

The sheriff’s office says that as officers were attempting to detain him, Atkinson reached for his gun, but was unable to grab it. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Atkinson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older and three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

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The State Attorney’s Office will independently review the incident to determine the legality of the officers’ actions. JSO will then conduct its own internal review to determine whether the officers acted within department policy.

Conclusions from both reviews remain pending.

JSO released a video of the critical incident briefing online, which can be viewed by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.

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