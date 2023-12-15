Jacksonville parents say lack of information in adoption case caused permanent damage to family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New documents in an adoption lawsuit revealed a young boy was previously living in a foster home that was later shut down because of the extensive physical and sexual abuse going on inside.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday when a Duval County jury awarded the family $13.5 million, after finding Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) liable in a negligent adoption case.

Read: Jacksonville family said mental health, behavioral issues left out in negligent adoption case

The family—who we are not naming because of the sensitive nature of this case—said the lack of information in the adoption case has caused permanent damage to their family.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s a tragic scenario,” Justin Grosz said. “You’ve got this family that has this internal conflict of how to I protect my daughters from my son who I love and am committed to.”

Grosz is an attorney with Justice for Kids and represents the family. The 27 page lawsuit, filed by his firm, gives us insight into how this all happened.

In January of 2016, when the boy was six, he was removed from the care of his biological mother after a Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) abuse hotline report.

About three months later, while in the custody of Family Support Services of Northeast Florida, he was hospitalized for serious behavioral and emotional disturbances. This included frequent running away, physical aggression, head banging and property destruction. The lawsuit also stated the boy had a history of abuse and neglect, including exposure to severe domestic violence, prostitution, and potential child-on-child sexual abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In June of 2016, he was then placed into iKARE Youth and Family Services, a group home on the Westside. Action News Jax told you in February of 2019 when the foster home facility was shutdown, after the director, Torrance Gary, was accused of neglect and failing to report child abuse. Gary is also listed in the family’s lawsuit.

Read: DCF shuts down foster facilities where director accused of neglect, failure to report child abuse

The boy spent almost a year at iKARE and, according to the lawsuit, he was physically and emotionally harmed and sexually battered by other residents and staff at iKARE.

In 2017, at the age of eight, Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) matched the boy with his newly adoptive parents. The lawsuit said the non-profit didn’t disclose any of his past abuse and only told the parents he was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism.

Read: DCF investigating Jacksonville group home following lewd molestation allegations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ultimately, their son had to be removed from their home. He is now under 24-hour supervision, receiving one-on-one care.

“It’s tremendously emotional and distressing,” Grosz. Said. “Something they’re gonna deal with the rest of their lives.”

Action News Jax reached out to Jewish Family and Community Services for comment on Wednesday and received this statement:

“Unfortunately, we’re very limited now in what we can say about this lawsuit as the legal case is far from over. Our focus is on the child involved and his adoptive family. Florida’s child welfare system has been working with this family for years to help heal the impacts of the trauma from abuse that happened before we helped with the adoption in 2017. For more than 60 years, we have been helping children and families with every stage of the adoption process – from aiding birth mothers to matching adoptive parents with children. We look forward to continuing that vital mission in this community.” -Jewish Family and Community spokesperson

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.