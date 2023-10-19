Jacksonville police arrest woman suspected of murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has successfully arrested a suspect connected to a murder investigation.

On Tuesday, October 17, shortly before 5:00 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 5800 block of Abelia Road in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

Personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Additionally, a second male was located shot. He was transported by JFRD to a local hospital for treatment.

Members of JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to begin their investigations.

Following the initial investigation and canvassing for witnesses and evidence, detectives were able to identify and interview the suspect, 44-year-old Iris Williams.

As a result of the Homicide Unit’s hard work, Williams was arrested for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

