Jacksonville police: Arrested officer came to victim’s home with no body cam, called her ‘beautiful’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning announced the arrest of one of its own and charged him with false imprisonment and battery.

JSO Officer John Burgos was arrested Thursday morning following an incident that occurred Wednesday night.

According to the arrest report, Burgos was called to a domestic violence scene, which resulted in the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend.

After leaving the scene, Burgos allegedly returned to the victim’s home to provide her with information on a safe place she could stay.

He then allegedly told her she was “a beautiful girl” and gave her a fist bump, before asking whether they could discuss things further in her upstairs unit.

Once inside, the report states the victim noticed Burgos was not wearing a body camera.

The report noted she was scared and twice tried to record their conversation.

Details regarding the alleged battery charge are redacted in the report, but this is how JSO Director of Personnel and Professional Standards Brian Kee described it Thursday:

“While alone with the victim and under the color of authority, Burgos did not allow the victim to leave the area and he touched the victim without valid consent,” Kee said.

Kee also noted Burgos had a track record of problematic behavior within the agency during his six-year tenure.

The incidents include three traffic accidents, two sustained incidents of failing to comply with work standards, a violation of weapons policy, incompetence, and rudeness.

“So, he never did anything to get terminated, but he was certainly working towards that and being monitored by his supervisors,” Kee said.

This is the 15th JSO employee arrested this year. Eleven of those arrests were made by the agency itself.

“As Sheriff Waters often says, no one is above the law and this agency will continue to hold officers to the highest of standards,” Kee said.

According to JSO, if you suspect an officer may be violating your rights, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office and report any misconduct allegations.

