The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing adult and is asking for the community’s assistance Wednesday morning. JSO says there is concern for the safety of 41-year-old Nicholas Cuzzort . He is known to frequent the southside of Jacksonville. He’s 6′2″ and 200 pounds and pictured in this article.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Cuzzort is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.