Witnesses: Person hurt in shooting at Tulsa Welding School on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told is investigating a shooting that happened at Tulsa Welding School on Southside Boulevard.

Two witnesses told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez that they heard around eight gunshots that started from some type of argument. They said a person did get hurt.

The school went on lockdown for about 30 minutes around 2:00 p.m., according to the witnesses.

The school president confirmed with Action News Jax that the incident happened during the daytime schooling. However, the president did not confirm if it was a shooting.

JSO has confirmed they’re investigating a reported shooting. JSO told Action News Jax that there is “not an active shooter, and there is no active threat to the public.”

This is a developing story.

