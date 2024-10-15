Jacksonville police looking for credit card fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe is using the credit card of a woman whose car was broken into. Police released a surveillance photo Tuesday of the man they said is using the woman’s card.

“On Monday, September 16, 2024, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported auto burglary," a JSO news release states. “The victim advised the vehicle had been ransacked and financial documents had been taken. Following the initial crime, the pictured suspect was seen fraudulently using the victim’s credit card multiple times," the new release states.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Credit Card Fraud Suspect Sought On Monday, September 16, 2024, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

